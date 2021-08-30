Business News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Port of Takoradi has recorded two separate historic vessel calls said to be the first of its kind since it was built some 93 years ago.



The call of the two vessels bears testimony to how competitive the Port of Takoradi has become in the sub-region.



The two vessels are the Golden Spray and Mona Express.



The Golden Spray is the largest ship ever to have called the Port with a length overall (LOA) of 300 metres.



“…it is also the vessel to have come for the largest volume of a single load of Manganese; it loaded out 203,500MT of Manganese to China,” a statement from the Port of Takoradi read.



According to the Port of Takoradi, the significance of this ship called amplifies the confidence the shipping community has in the security and safety level at the Port’s anchorage as it was received at anchorage.



“This huge ship’s call of Port of Takoradi signified that there has been transformational growth in the capacity and efficiency of the Port to handle such huge ocean-going vessels (OGVs) and will therefore go a long way to reposition it among the global shipping community as a Port of higher operational capacity and efficiency”.



Mona Express



The Port of Takoradi stated that the MONZA EXPRESS, which also called for the first time ever, was a RORO (roll-on/roll-off) with LOA of 168m, which came from Port of Algeciras in Spain, to load out 20 huge mining dump trucks, to Xinjiang Port in China.



“The Monza Express’ first ever call of the Port of Takoradi, at this time when concern about maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea is high on the agenda due to piracy incidents, indicates the vessel’s owner’s vote of confidence in the security and safety of vessels in the territorial waters of Ghana and especially Port of Takoradi,” the Port of Takoradi boasted.



The statement said: “This was corroborated by the Master of the MONZA EXPRESS, Captain Andreas, when he said the security is very impressive that for the three days stay in the anchorage, we did not encounter any security issue.



We were being monitored by Port Control. Every one hour they are monitoring our situation in the aspect with respect to our security. I feel that Ghana ports, especially in Takoradi, are very good, much better than other ports I have been to in West Africa when it comes to security.”



Shipping agent Inchcape Shipping Services, also superintended over the loading of the dump truck onto the MONZA EXPRESS.



It was Inchcape’s first time handling such a rare cargo operation of loading huge mining dump trucks for shipping out of Ghana.



The Port of Takoradi explained: “the fact that Inchcape was able to oversee the smooth and successful execution of this rare cargo operation, indicated that the shipping agents at the Port of Takoradi are not only capable and efficient but also versatile in their cargo handling capabilities.



Above all, in the current context of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the production/assembling of vehicles in Ghana by companies like Kantanka, VW, Toyota, and Suzuki, it means the Port of Takoradi is well ready to facilitate the export of cars from Ghana to member states of the African Continental Free Trade Area and beyond.”