Port of T’di: Commercial operations commence at West Africa’s deepest terminal

Business News of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: 3news

Commercial operations have begun at the ultra-modern liquid bulk terminal (LBT) at the Port of Takoradi following the arrival of a 183.09-meter tanker vessel.



The tanker vessel, GH Parks, has berthed at West Africa’s deepest liquid bulk terminal to discharge 9,500 metric tonnes of gas oil.



The new liquid bulk terminal was commissioned by the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, 11 months ago.



It measures 303 meters and operates at a depth of -14 meters, making it the deepest oil jetty in West Africa.



This new terminal offloads and discharges products via five separate marine loading arms designed for diesel, petrol, LPG, bitumen and heavy fuel.



Each marine loading arm is able to discharge products at a record time of 1200 cubic per hour.



The new oil terminal is operated by Marshal Oil and Gas services, a subsidiary of IBISTEK, a wholly-owned Ghanaian company.



Deputy Operations Manager at Marshal Oil and Services Stephen Nana Addo explained that significant improvements have been made at the new oil jetty to make the Port of Takoradi competitive.



“At the old jetty, we use to discharge products with hose. What we were doing was to connect flexible hose to the vessel, via the connecting terminals and pipelines. We had some environmental problems using this method. But now, we have introduced the marine loading arms. In terms of safety there has been significant improvement. We no longer need human intervention to do the connection which was the situation at the old jetty. The new jetty discharges 1200 cubic per hour. This is remarkable.”



Marketing and Public Relations Officer at the Port of Takoradi Peter Amo Bediako stated the new operating depth of -14 means vessels with lower draft that hitherto were not calling at the port can come and go with ease.



“There was no way this vessel the GH Parks could have berthed at the old jetty. Not only will this new jetty give us leverage to handle bigger vessel and bigger volumes but it will also have a positive effect on our revenue.”



He explained that of much significance is the remarkable improvement in the turnaround time at the new jetty.



“Turnaround time has increased triple-fold here at the new jetty. I say so because, the loading situation at the old jetty was that everything was done manually, but over here everything is automated. For example, this vessel is discharging 9500 metric tonnes of gas oil. And it will take between 9 to 10 hours, all things being equal. However, if it were at the old jetty, this vessel could not have berthed. Again, even if they had brought this product in a smaller vessel, it would have taken us about 2 to 3 days to discharge. And this is a disincentive to businesses.”



He indicated that “the arrival of the GH Parks is a strong statement we want to send to the business community both home, across the sub-region and abroad that now they need not fret but be assured that the Port of Takoradi can handle their huge oil and gas volumes efficiently and also without any delay”.