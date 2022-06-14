Port community sensitized on sustainability as GPHA marks ISO & Environment Week

Business News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has held its ISO and Environment Week Celebration to promote occupational health and safety as well as environmental awareness.



The celebration was marked the week that followed World Environment Day which fell on Sunday, June 5.



The weeklong celebration which began on Monday, June 6 and run through to Friday, June 10, brought together staff, management and stakeholders in different activities geared towards impressing upon the port community the need to support the Authority’s efforts for sustainability.



The various activities included an official launch, a walkthrough inspection of port facilities and offices, a clean-up exercise and a tree planting exercise.



The Chairman of GPHA’s Occupational Health, Safety and Environment Committee who doubles as the General Manager in Charge of Operations Mr. Garvin Amarvie underscored the need for all individuals within the port community to prioritize sustainability as they perform their core functions.



Mr. Amarvie underscored the need for all parties operating in the port both public and private entities, to collaborate with GPHA in eradicating air, land, water and noise pollution in the port enclave.



He specified that the Occupational Health, Safety and Environment Committee has continuously served as the liaison for Ghana ports’ green agenda.



The Harbour Master at the Port of Tema, Capt. Francis Kwesi Micah, indicated that systems are in place to keep the port safe in line with the International Ship and Port Facility (ISPS) Code.



The General Manager in Charge of Estate & Environment at GPHA, Mr. James Benjamin Gaisie, said the Port Authority has embarked on an initiative to promote responsible consumption and waste management.



“We are trying as much as possible to segregate all our waste. We have started at the headquarters level, and we intend to bring it down to the port level and we will need all your cooperation that is why we have brought all stakeholders here today to help us,” Mr. Gaisie.