Pork price shoots up effective September 20

Business News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Pig Famers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has announced an upward adjustment in the prices of its products across the country, effective September 20 this year.



The development, according to the leadership of the association, was a result of an increment in the prices of feed and husbandry among others.



Making the announcement at the launch of Porktober 2022, Kwame Appiah Danquah, National President of the PFAG, stated that the price adjustments, which were between 15 to 30 percent, would make up for price hikes in production inputs from the year 2021 to date.



Porktober is an annual event organised by the PFAG in the month of October to reward hardworking pig farmers and also increase awareness about the consumption of pork products.



This year’s edition will be on the theme ‘Promoting Piggery and Pork products consumption’.



Throwing more light on the need for the increment, Mr. Danquah said that prices of pig feed kept rising amid the challenges of the African Swine fever, adding that the unpleasant situation had put many pig farmers out of business.



“From the middle of last year till date our leadership has been inundated with calls by farmers who wanted to sell their piglets and gilts to enable them to feed their pigs, while others have chosen to sell their farms. This is terrible and pragmatic steps had to be taken to salvage the situation,” he lamented.



Mr. Danquah mentioned that the price increment decision was made in collaboration with feed suppliers and bulk buyers.



He appealed to the public to bear with his outfit by accepting the marginal increase as efforts were being made to grow the pig farming industry.



“We do not take delight in increasing our prices but we are left with no other option than to make these price adjustments. Please understand and corporate with us so that together we can contribute towards growing the industry. We still strongly believe that keeping low prices will encourage patronage of our pig products,” he added.