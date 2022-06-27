Poor state of road networks affecting productivity, economy – GhIE President

Business News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The President of the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE), Ing. Rev. Prof. Charles Anum Adams, has called for a concerted effort, and proper collaboration of relevant stakeholders to construct durable road transport systems.



Delivering the 51st Presidential Address on the topic: “Contemporary Transportation Infrastructure Development in Ghana: Interrogating the Nexus of Engineering, Politics and Sustainability” in Accra on Thursday he said, a lot of Ghana’s road networks were in a deplorable state and were affecting the country’s economy.



He said commuters spend much time in traffic which affected productivity at various workplaces and citing an example of the Accra-Tema motorway.



On solutions to the problem, he said road construction contracts should be awarded to certified engineers and contractors.



He added that road expansion was needed to accommodate the ever-increasing vehicles on roads.



He also stressed the need for governments to have a succession plan for road construction to avoid neglect of roads due to changes in government.



On road construction, the GhIE President proposed warm-mix asphalt instead of hot asphalt because the former reduces emissions.



He also recommended bio-binders for road construction or recycled materials for road durability, as well as the use of eco-friendly materials.



In his welcome address, the Executive Director of GhIE, Ing. David Nyante, explained that the Presidential Address is perhaps the most important highlight of the tenure of the President of the Institution and that every President of the Institution delivers an address in his or her area of practice and expertise.



The chairman of the ceremony, Ing. Kwesi Abbey Sam, in his closing remarks, said transport was a key driver on the road to ending poverty hence the need for planned city space.



He said engineers must insist on doing the right thing and must insist on the delivery of quality work.



Ing. Abbey emphasized that no nation was built by foreigners, hence the need to encourage local engineers and contractors who were doing well, irrespective of their political affiliations.