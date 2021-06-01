Polytank named Brand of the Year

Press Releases of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: Polytank Ghana

The premier name in the plastic storage and packaging industry, Polytank Ghana has been adjudged the Brand of the Year at the 2021 Ghana Manufacturing Awards held in Accra over the weekend.



This year’s awards ceremony, the fifth since its inception, was a gathering of industry giants, policy makers and stakeholders to celebrate and honour business innovations and contributions in the manufacturing sector to the economy of Ghana.



Under the theme: “Leveraging on AfCFTA; the Role of One District, One Factory”, the Awards honoured over 30 individuals and companies that had distinguished themselves in 2020.



Polytank Ghana was adjudged the Brand of the Year for its “outstanding performance in stewardship, health, safety, corporate social responsibility and innovation in the manufacturing industry”.



The Executive Director of the Mohinani Group, the parent company of Polytank Ghana, Mr. Ashok Mohinani, in his remarks, said it was truly an honour for the brand to receive such a prestigious award in spite of the challenges the company faced during the year in review.



Mr. Mohinani noted that the award was a testament of the brand’s commitment in delivering on its promise of providing quality, innovative and sustainable world-class plastic storage and packaging products that give customers value for their money. He expressed gratitude to all Ghanaians, business partners and staff of Polytank Ghana for their continuous support for the brand.



For over 50 years, Polytank Ghana has spearheaded the development of the packaging industry in Ghana, utilising the latest cutting-edge technologies combined with the very best high-grade raw materials. Polytank products are known for their superior performance and durability – making Polytank the most preferred plastic storage and packaging brand in Ghana.



Polytank Ghana is a recipient of numerous awards including a two-time Superbrand Award by the global Superbrands Council in 2012 and 2017/2018.