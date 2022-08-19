Policy rate alone will not drive lending rates, inflation will – Economist

Business News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Economist and Head of the Department of Economics at the University of Ghana, Prof William Baah Boateng, has stated that it was prudent for the Bank of Ghana to increase the monetary policy rate from 19% to 22%.



According to him, commercial banks would have increased their lending rates even if the central bank did not increase the policy rate.



The monetary policy rate has been hiked by 300 basis points to 22% after an emergency monetary policy committee meeting was held on August 17, 2022.



Data from the Ghana Statistical Service showed that inflation for July hit 31.7%.



The central bank said that the hike in the policy rate is a move to address the increasing inflation and the rapid depreciation of the local currency.



Prof. Baah Boateng stated that because inflation was largely imported, the bank’s measure is a means to make local investments attractive and reduce the demand for foreign currency.



Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express Business Edition on August 18, 2022, he said “raising the monetary policy rate is a way to shift investors’ focus to the local economy.”



He added “Policy rate will not be the only thing that will drive lending rates. Commercial banks will not wait for the Bank of Ghana before they increase their lending rates. Commercial banks will not wait for the Central Bank, they will look at how inflation is, to peg their lending rate to ensure that the money they give out will not go waste.”



“When inflation is going up, commercial banks will look at inflation rates not only the policy rate,” the economist stressed.



He also stated that the cedi’s woes can be resolved if the Bank of Ghana is able to reduce the speculation and demand for dollars.



