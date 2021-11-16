Police beef up security for Volta Trade and Investment fair

Business News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Volta regional police command has outlined security arrangements for the Volta Trade and Investment Fair which spans from November 15 to 28, 2021.



Briefing officers and men detailed for the exercise, the Volta Regional Deputy Police Commander, ACP/Mr. Andrews Boadu-Ekumah advised personnel to discharge their duties effectively and exhibit the best of professionalism.



Foot and mobile patrols, snap check duties, road traffic management duties among others would be performed within the fair hub, Ho municipality, vital installations, and other areas of police interest for maximum security and safety of the business community, government delegation, international investigators and the general public for an incident-free fair.



It is expected that the vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, together with the trade minister, Alan Kyerematen, and other government officials will be present for the official opening ceremony on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.