Police Ladies Association launches 70 jubilee celebrations, UMB supports with GH¢100,000 donation

Business News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: UMB

The Police Ladies Association (POLAS) today flagged off its 70th Anniversary celebration at a colorful ceremony at the forecourt of the police headquarters, here in Accra.



The occasion was well attended by both serving and retired members of the Police Service, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman -Rawlings, MP for Korle Klottey constituency, captains of industry, sister organizations from other security organizations including the Ghana Armed Forces, the customs division of the Revenue Authority, the Prisons Service, the Police Service and EOCO.



Recounting the history and impact of the organisation, COP/ Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo- Danquah, National President of POLAS and Director General of the Economic and Organized Crime Office noted “Female participation in policing in Ghana began in 1952 when the first 12 ladies were recruited into the service.



Since then, ladies have served the colours diligently in the Service, rising to high strategic rank. Currently, though constituting 28% of the service, police ladies perform all the core functions of the service, in strategic, tactical, and operational roles, across board. This impact has been felt not only in Ghana but has been brought to bear on peacekeeping missions abroad.”



The high point of the event was a donation by the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) of a GHS 100 thousand to POLAS, to support the anniversary celebration. Nana Dwemoh Benneh, CEO of the Bank said “the pride of every Bank is its customer base, and in POLAS we have the most excellent customer.







Indeed, in this same year, UMB is celebrating its 50th Jubilee, and so we feel your celebration even more keenly. Since 1972, our Bank has taken great pride in serving Ghana, especially the public sector. We will continue to take great pride in serving the Police Service and POLAS, and look forward to offering bundled services, including insurance, and recruiting packages to our most diligent and hardworking citizens in the forces.”



In a speech read by COP /Mr Christian Tetteh Yohunu on his behalf, the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare congratulated POLAS and extended a hearty AYEEKO. He admonished POLAS to continue to align and support the Transformation agenda of the Service.



The official launch was achieved in a flag-off speech by the Honourable Minister of Interior. Mr. Ambrose Dery, which was read on his behalf by the Chief Director, Mrs. Adelaide Annor Kumi.



The Minister urged POLAS to continue living true to their motto of ARISE and to continue to work towards full gender equality in all things related to the service.







The Jubilee celebrations for POLAS will continue for the next 12 months, across Ghana.