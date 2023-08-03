Pokuase Housing Project: We’ll not sell more than one house to a person – SHC

Business News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

The State Housing Company (SHC) says it will not allow an individual to buy more than one house under the Pokuase Housing Project.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday [August 1, 2023] cut the sod for the commencement of an 8,000 housing units project on a 203-acre land at Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region under the Revised National Affordable Housing Programme.



Under the programme, dubbed: “My Home, My Peace”, government will subsidise housing units with land and infrastructure to absorb a critical component of the construction cost, while the private sector complements the effort by raising funds to build apartments on a cost-recovery basis.



The project will be in two phases; the first phase, comprising 4,000, will be completed within 18 months, while the remaining 4,000 units will be completed in the second phase, also in 18 months.



Commenting on the project in an interview on Starr Midday News, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, the Managing Director of SHC which is one of the developers to undertake the project said its decision to allow one person to buy multiple houses is to prevent the instance where investors buy a house, refurbish and sell to individuals.



“What we are trying to do is to avoid a situation where investors buy the houses and sell to the people who actually need these homes. We want people who are buying to be owners who are buying to live in there, that’s the goal.”



Kwabena Ampofo Appiah added that the State Housing Company is targeting the Teacher Unions, Nurses and other trade unions to buy the houses as research show that about 60% of Ghanaians cannot afford homes without government’s intervention.