Plendify B2B Marketplace: A new platform that makes online shopping easier

Customers can access the B2B Marketplace from the comfort of home or at workplace

Plendify B2B Marketplace, a platform to enable buying and selling between shop owners and suppliers online in Ghana, has recently released the First Edition of their Plendify Magazine.



The Plenty Magazine will showcase the amazing products and services of top manufacturers and wholesalers. If you are a business looking to save money on your goods and services, then you will be delighted to experience the B2B Marketplace from the comfort of your workplace, at home or on the go.



Here are some of the tips in the first edition of the Magazine:



5 ways you can stay in touch with your clients?



Try hosting an online event: Consider organizing some of your events via Facebook Live or Instagram Live during this time to keep your clients engaged and continue to learn about your products and services.



Set up a WhatsApp for Business Account: This is a free tool to help you separate your business account from your personal account and quickly maintain good contact with clients.



Offer delivery services or use a delivery company: Although many clients are still reluctant to go out shopping, delivery is still an option for your business and you can continue to receive orders from your loyal business clients and potentially gain new ones.



Accept non-cash payments: Mobile money (Momo) transactions under 100GHS are free. Encourage your clients to pay via Momo for their orders. Not only is this safer but you will acquire new clients during this period. If your business can afford it, you might also consider a Point of Sale (PoS) device as well.



Sign up with our B2B Marketplace: If you want to be discovered and compete for business on a large platform where there are many buyers always seeking new suppliers then consider a marketplace like Plendify’s at www.plendify.com. Our marketplace will help your business get online and generate more sales.



As the world goes digital it is important to include online sales as part of your selling strategy. You can increase your digital sales and also acquire new clients without having to maintain an e-commerce site.



Visit www.plendify.com today to register your supplier or wholesaler business and browse from hundreds of great products and services.

