Planting for Food and Jobs initiative produces striking results – Agric Minister

Business News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has stated that the Planting for Food and Jobs programme has produced striking results in the agricultural sector.



According to him, comparing the yields before the beginning of the programme, statistics have shown that the programme has yielded positive results.



“The PFJ programme has achieved major agricultural advances in Ghana. Comparing yield levels of maize, rice and soya with those before the start of the PFJ programme in 2016, demonstrates striking results: Maize production increased from 1.72 million metric tonnes (MT) to 3.58 million MT (representing an increase of 108%); rice from 687,700 to 1.07 million MT (representing an increase of 56%); Soya from 143,200 MT to 221,400 (representing an increase of 55%),” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com.



“Over the same period, yields increased by 38%, 13% and 4% for maize, rice and soya beans respectively. It is however important to state that these yields are still 40% below the estimated potential, and more has to be done to continue increasing the yields of smallholder farmers in particular,” he said.



The Minister’s statement comes after many have questioned the increasing surge in food prices after the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.



Inflation for the month of August hits 33.9% with food inflation recording inflation higher than the national average.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:











SSD/FNOQ