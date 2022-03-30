Planting for Food and Jobs has transformed lives of farmers in Ghana – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

PFJ launched in 2017



Government increases PFJ in allocation by 39% for 2022



President Akufo-Addo 2022 SONA



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has highlighted the impact of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.



According to him, the key initiative under his administration has transformed the lives of many farmers across the country.



Delivering his 2022 State of the Nation Address on March 30, President Akufo-Addo said successes of the agriculture-focused programme has resulted in high farm yields.



“I am glad to announce that the Tono Irrigation Dam has been fully been rehabilitated and is back to life and fully operational. The Dam is serving the needs of many farmers in the areas around the dam,” the president said.



The result of this significant investment by government in the Ghana Commercial Agriculture Project has resulted in the availability of a total of 13,190 hectares of additional irrigable land, through the rehabilitation of Tono, Kpong Left Bank and Kpong Irrigation schemes for rice and vegetable cultivation,” he added.



In spite of these successes chalked, President Akufo-Addo assured citizens of government’s commitment toward food sustainability and increased investment to propel Ghana’s agriculture efforts.



The Planting for Food and Jobs programme is a flagship agricultural Campaign of the Akufo-Addo administration, with five implementation modules.



The first module of the PFJ (Crops), which was launched in 2017, aims to promote food security and immediate availability of selected food crops on the market and also provide jobs.



The other modules under the programme are: Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD); Greenhouse Technology Villages (3 Villages); Rearing for Food and Jobs (RFJ) and Agricultural Mechanization Services (AMSECs).