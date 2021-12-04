Planting for Food and Jobs, a solution to agric sector challenges – Afriyie Akoto

Business News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has reiterated the potential of its flagship Planting for Food and Jobs programme in transforming the agricultural sector.



“Globally, the prescribed solution for managing the impact these counterproductive forces have on our food security is to build and strengthen existing food systems. Luckily, we in Ghana under the leadership of your excellency the President are firmly on the path to building robust, resilient and equitable food systems that can withstand shocks. The evidence of this finds expression in government’s Planting for food and jobs”.



According to the Minister, the sector has been faced with major challenges since the outbreak of COVID-19 which have affected global food prices. Some of the challenges include the outbreak of the avian bird flu which has destroyed thousands of birds in Ghana.



He said, “these negative forces constantly threaten our national food security by undermining efforts by government to advance its transformational agenda for the agricultural sector. No doubt the challenges impede progress and they highlight the need for innovative and enduring strategies to safeguard our national food security”.



The Minister revealed that the Planting for Food and Jobs programme is contributing significantly to the transformation agenda of the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



He stated that all five modules under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme i.e. the food crops module, Rearing for Food and Jobs, the greenhouse technology module and the farm mechanization module are fast-tracking the growth of the agricultural sector.