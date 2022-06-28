Planting for Food and Jobs: Where is the food, where are the jobs?

Business News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A GhanaWeb Feature



If policies, just by having nice names and action plans resulted in their success, Ghana would be a country flowing with milk and honey.



There are laws in Ghana, but do they work?



There are policies, but how effective have their implementation been?

The Akufo-led administration has been in power since 2017 and the President prior to taking office outlined various projects that will be undertaken by his government.



His words were filled with hope for a better Ghana. In one of his campaign messages, he noted that Ghana was a land that is richly endowed thus the poverty and crisis Ghanaians were facing will become a thing of the past with him as President.



Notable among those promises is the One District One Factory initiative, the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, One Village One Dam, Agenda 111 initiative and among others.



These are beautiful names and projects that scream “hope and transformation” right?



But some five years down memory lane, Ghanaians are still facing challenges of old, or even worse.



The Coronavirus pandemic and the Russian Ukraine crisis will forever be a factor that can’t be ruled out of Ghana’s current hardships, but the question that lingers is, “were we not to be prepared as a country against shocks and unforeseen happenings?”



Such a question would have been irrelevant if the reality corresponded to the Statistics presented by the Agric Minister, Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and the Ghana Statistical Service.



Food prices and crude oil prices have been the main drivers of Ghana’s inflation in recent times.



The irony, however, is that, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto on several platforms will often ask, ‘if Ghana is so much blessed with arable lands why do we still see so much poverty, Poor subsistence farmers who are living degraded lives?’ The yields of these farmers are well below their family’s requirements, which, in turn necessitates the importation of millions of tons of grain and animal products every year. Year after year the perpetuation of the dependency cycle continues and the poor get poorer and poorer.”



Ghana is also blessed with crude oil but fuel imports have driven prices through the roof.



The Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto assumed office in 2017 as the Minister for Food and Agriculture with a commitment and an agenda to transform agriculture and put it on a sustainable path of accelerated growth and development for larger economic and social benefits to the nation.



Planting for Food and Jobs was birthed



This is a flagship agricultural campaign of the Akufo-Addo government, with five (5) implementation modules. The first module being PFJ (Crops) which aims to promote food security and immediate availability of selected food crops on the market and also provide jobs.



This module was officially launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo at Goaso on April 19, 2017, in the then Brong Ahafo Region.



The five Modules are:



•Food Crops (PFJ)

•Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD)

•Greenhouse Technology Villages (3 Villages)

•Rearing for Food and Jobs (RFJ)

•Agricultural Mechanization Services (AMSECs)



Modernize the agriculture sector of the economy in order to:



•Improve food security

•Create employment opportunities and

•Reduce poverty



Results since implementation:



According to statistics by Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), after three years of the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJs) programme, the sector witnessed a GDP growth rate of about 6.1 percent in 2017 and 4.8 in 2018.



It is important to mention that significant yield increases were recorded in 2017 for selected crops; maize yield increased by 67 percent from 1.8mt/ha to 3.0mt/ha; rice yield increased by 48 percent from 2.7mt/ha to 4.0mt/ha and soya yield increased by 150 percent from 1mt/ha to 2.5mt/ha.



In the second year, PFJ recorded 1,510,330mt in food production with a Value of Input Support at GH¢365,965,367 accounting for a value of food produced at GH¢3,426,983,000 equivalent to US$616,363,849.



Good figures vs hikes in food prices:



The statistics look good, an indication that the programme is yielding positive results. However, if food is readily available, why are its prices skyrocketing every day?



Now basic food items sell at ridiculously high prices, one would wonder whether the ordinary Ghanaian can still afford even two or three-square meals.



Now, the price of eggs, tomatoes, plantain, corn among others are on the high, translating the hikes in food prices. Now a ball of kenkey for instance sells at GH¢3 whereas a loaf of bread costs not less than GH¢10 in most places.



High unemployment rate still remains:



The Minister also noted that PFJ will create jobs for the youth in Ghana but that has not been the case since unemployment has been a conundrum with no attainable solution in sight.



According to the 2021 Population and Housing Census, Ghana's unemployment rate has tripled in 10 years. It showed that more than 1.55 million people, or 13.4% of Ghana's economically active population, are out of work.



So, the question every Ghanaian needs an answer to is, where is the food? and where are the jobs? as promised.



Author: Stella Sogli Dziedzorm



SSD/MA



Additional files from Ministry of Food and Agriculture