Plans underway to build strategic airport for Central, Western regions – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The government has set up a committee to work on a proposal to establish an airport between the Western and Central Regions, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced.



The airport will be strategically located to serve the travel needs of the Central and Western Regions, President Akufo-Addo disclosed, on Tuesday, 10 May 2022, when the Paramount Chief of Oguaa Traditional Area, Osaberima Kwesi Atta II, and his delegation called on him, at the Jubilee House.



Responding to Osaberima Kwesi Atta II’s reminder of a promise made by the government to establish an international airport in the Central Region, President Akufo-Addo indicated that plans are underway to build an airport that will be strategically located to serve both regions instead of building separate ones.



President Akufo-Addo, on Monday, 18 October 2022, restated his promise to put up an international airport on Cape Coast during a visit to the Central Region.



He had said all was set for the project to take off.



In its 2020 manifesto, launched in Cape Coast, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) announced the airport project to augment the region’s tourism potential, among other things.