Planning without implementation is the cause of Accra’s transportation problems - Expert

An Urban Planning Expert, Dr Bernard Abeiku Arthur, has asked that stakeholders ensure that plans made regarding Accra’s transportation and roads are duly implemented.



He said the sector had been neglected as funds have not been allocated in order for critical projects to be implemented.



According to him, managing transportation and the traffic situation in Accra is not a herculean task.



“Accra is not that difficult to manage in terms of urban transport. It is three things that have been worrying us. We have been planning and planning and planning, we have not been implementing. We have been putting measures in place but we are not enforcing and ensuring that the right things are followed. We have been planning and not adding money where we are supposed to put money to ensure that the systems are running.



“Transport is like the heart of every city or every town. If you shut transport or shut energy you grind an economy completely. And we’ve been planning, we’ve been talking about rails, we’ve been talking about non-motorized transport but we are not putting money and efforts and enforcement where we are supposed. That is what is worrying us,” he was quoted by citinewsroom.com.



