Planned dumsor in Accra could be problem of gas, fuel shortage - IES

Business News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Institute of Energy Security, IES says the reason given by GRIDCO for the current load shedding in parts of Accra is unjustifiable.



GRIDCO said the load shedding has become necessary to enable it to execute planned works within the Achimota – Mallam Corridors for the decommissioning and replacement of existing lines with new higher-capacity conductors.



A Research Analyst with IES, Fritz Moses who spoke with GBC's Nathaniel Nartey said GRIDCO must come clear on the matter because other issues such as non-supply of Gas from Ghana Gas and shortage of fuel for power supply accounts for the load shedding.



“What we know is that the current load shedding we are experiencing in Accra cannot necessarily be attributable to maintenance works as GRIDCO is saying. We think that gas shortage and the shortage of fuel for power generation is a major contributor to the load shedding that we are going to face.”



Commenting on the interdiction of some staff of the Tema Oil Refinery on the disappearance of 105,000 liters of Gas and GHC 10 million worth of cables, Mr. Moses said anyone found culpable in that case should be made to face the law.



“Going forward, the government should be able to surcharge people who are involved. The recommendations that come out of such investigations should be implemented in order to ensure there is accountability.



The recommendations should not just come out with a paper on what the way forward should be, they should be able to recoup their money”, according to Research Analyst with IES, Fritz Moses.