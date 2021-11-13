Pig farmers up in arms as Swine Fever disease devastates farms

Business News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ejisu Pig Farmers Association in the Ashanti Region has appealed to the government for technical and financial support after losing over 3000 pigs to the African Swine Fever disease.



The farmers have urged the government to compensate them against the impact of the disaster.



The chief Executive Officer of Nana Shai Pig Farms, who's also the Secretary to the association, George Agyei, made the call in an interview with OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng on Friday, November 12, 2021



According to him, players in the pig industry in the Ejisu Municipality have recorded its severest shock in the last 10 years following an outbreak of the African Swine Fever in the area.



Mr Agyei disclosed that over 3000 pigs and counting had been destroyed at the custer of pig farms at Ejisu where the fever was detected.



He added that 50 farm owners who were hit by the disaster have been forced to lay off about 100 workers to reduce production cost.



He emphasized that most of the farmers have lost their lifetime investment to the disaster adding that it will take years to bounce back if authorities fail to help them.



He added that the association across the municipality will continue to corporate with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to control and eradicate the Africa Swine Fever