Pig farm, Accra Newtown, Mallam Atta roads almost deserted as stores closed down

Business News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Commercial vehicle drivers are on strike



Commuters stranded over drivers strike



Remove 5 taxes captured in 2022 budget, GPTRU



Commercial vehicle drivers - trotro and taxi drivers - have on Monday, December 6, 2021 embarked on a nationwide strike.



Just as workers and students are affected by this strike, traders on the other hand are equally stranded as their most preferred means of transportation, trotro and taxis, are on a sit-down strike.



GhanaWeb business took a tour on some principal roads of Accra Newtown, Mallam Atta through to pig farm and the news team realised that most of the shops were closed.



The roads looked almost empty as only a few people were spotted walking on the streets.



These commercial vehicle drivers are asking government to remove five taxes captured in the 2022 budget.



The five taxes and levies are the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy, the Special Petroleum Tax, Energy Sector Levy, Energy Debt Recovery Levy, and the Sanitation and Pollution Levy from the pump price of petroleum products.







