'Pickpocket government, E-Levy is killing businesses' - Arise Ghana protests

Arise Ghana enters day 2



Police clash with protestors



Arise Ghana demonstrators lament high cost of living



Protestors of the Arise Ghana are lamenting among other things the high cost of living in Ghana, the increase in fuel prices, the re-classification of the Achimota forest and the re-introduction of the Agyapa deal.



The 2-day protest which ended in a clash between the protestors and the police was to drive home concerns about Ghana's current economic situation among others.



With placards, several messages were sent across; "Pickpocket government, E-Levy is killing businesses", "Russia Ukraine war has nothing to do with fuel prices", "Your fight is not against Ghanaians", "Pay attention to rising state of insecurity", "Conduct probe into COVID-19 expenditures."



Others were, "Looks like fuel prices will break the 12. We are begging", "One fuel more than 14 taxes, We need relief", "Stop recruiting hooligans into the Police Service, they are killing us."



Organisers of Arise Ghana have, together with some aggrieved Ghanaians began converging at the Elwak Stadium in Accra to continue with protests against current economic challenges facing the country.



This follows chaotic incidents that marred Tuesday's protests which came off at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



The clash was a result of the insistence of the protestors to use a route contrary to the one ordered by a High Court on Monday.



An Accra High Court, following an application by the police, ordered the demonstration to commence at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, through Farisco Junction to TUC and end at the Independence Square in Accra.



But the protestors, claiming to have secured a stay of execution against the court’s order, sought to march towards the Flagstaff House as they had initially announced.



The police preempting the movement of the protesters formed a human shield to block the marching protesters from heading towards the Ring Road Central instead of the Independence Avenue.



Incensed by the police action, the protestors resorted to pelting stones at the police who responded by firing several rounds of tear gas.



Many were injured including several protestors and police officers.



































