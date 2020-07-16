Business News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

Physically challenged farmers cultivate 60 acres of groundnut in Salaga

The saying disability does not mean inability is what motivated 30 physically challenged farmers in the East Gonja municipality of the Savanah Region to cultivate 60 acres of groundnut to carter for themselves and their families.



The East Gonja municipality supported the physically challenged farmers to cultivate groundnut at various locations in the municipality.



The beneficiaries indicated that farming has been beneficial to them unlike previously when Persons Living with Disability in the country were supported with cash.



“They use to give us animals and other things but by the time you realize people steal the animals or they die which affects us but with the farming, we get enough benefits from it.”



According to them, they are able to feed on the products and also sell to generate income to cater for their children’s education and take care of their families as well.



Some persons living with disability rely on begging for financial support on the streets to survive.



Despite government’s initiatives such as the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty(LEAP) program, persons living with disability continue to wallow in poverty.



The Secretary of Persons Living with Disability in the East Gonja municipality, Ewuntomah Wahid told DGN Online that some members of the association expressed interest in farming to which the leadership consulted the Municipal Chief Executive who supported the idea and assured of helping them.



“ As you can see we did 60 acres with the support of the MCE and this is the testimony and we appeal to the MCE and well-wishers to keep supporting persons living with a disability, we thank the government for coming out with the directive for persons living because now we are beneficiaries of this project are very happy and grateful.”



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the East Gonja Municipality told DGN Online that the assembly is committed and ready to support persons living with disability in the municipality.



He disclosed that the assembly supported them to cultivate the 60-acre groundnut adding that they are preparing to support another set of 50 members to cultivate 100 acres of maize in the municipality.



The MCE is optimistic that the support by the assembly will impact positively in their lives so that they will not be seen as a burden in society.

