Philanthropists support vulnerable groups at Drobo

Efia Kyeremaa and partners from ADK Consortium and Rose fabric GH

An events planning company in Ghana known as Creative Impulse in partnership with ADK Consortium and Rose fabric GH has alleviated the plight of 55 widows and the needy at Drobo in the Bono Region.



Among other valuables, each of the beneficiaries received 6yards of cloth, a bag of 5 kilo rice, cooking oil, tin tomatoes, mosquito coil packets, sugar, washing powder and Toilet roll packets.



The humanitarian service christened, “Smile of Hope” formed part of the donors Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).



Chief Executive Officer of Creative Impulse, InspiredbyEfia, Efia Kyeremaa said the kind gesture was in line with a Biblical quotation Proverbs 19:17.



“Our motivation for the donation dubbed Smile of Hope is founded on the word of God in Proverbs 19:17 which says: Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord and he will reward them for what they have done.”



According to her, the support was in response to the plea of the Minister in charge of Drobo Harvesters Assemblies of God Church, Rev. Isaac Kwesi Nyame.



She said the man of God in his appeal referenced chronic poverty which has engulfed the Widows and their dependents over the years.







In 2019, the first phase of the project was organized at Christ the King hall in Accra where 100 Street children each received a pack of personal hygiene items.



The project seeks to identify vulnerable groups in society and inspire them through guidance and counselling as well as giving them financial support.



