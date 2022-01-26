Phase two of GH¢100 billion Ghana-CARES programme to start this year - Akufo-Addo

Business News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the second phase of the GH¢100 billion Ghana-CARES (Obaatanpa) program would be operationalized this year.



The initiative is expected to provide soft loans to small and medium-scale enterprises and light manufacturing companies severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years.



“We will continue along the path of inclusive growth, encourage investment and improve the standards of living of our citizens. The government is taking stringent measures to stimulate economic growth and accelerate socio-economic development,” the President said.



President Akufo-Addo said this when he opened the 73rd Annual New Year School and Conference at the University of Ghana, Legon, in Accra on Tuesday, on the theme: “COVID-19 and Socio-Economic Dynamics in Ghana.”



At the end of the conference on Thursday, January 27, a communique would be issued, which would capture the recommendations of participants to inform the decision-making and direction of the nation.



President Akufo-Addo also inaugurated a nine-member New Year School Advisory Board, chaired by Mr Sam Okudzeto, a Member of the Council of State, to mobilize resources towards the sustenance of the annual event.



The conference is under the auspices of the School of Continuing and Distance Education, College of Education, University of Ghana.



Topics to be discussed include Emerging Technologies and Innovations in Healthcare Delivery during Pandemics, COVID-19 and Global Peace, Security, and the Gains of COVID-19 in Education.



Participants will share ideas and explore ways to aid the economy make a rebound to enhance the wellbeing of the average Ghanaian.