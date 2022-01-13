You are here: HomeBusiness2022 01 13Article 1444042

Phase one of largest hydro-solar system in West Africa completed - Akufo-Addo

The 1MWp floating Solar PV system is located on the Bui reservoir The 1MWp floating Solar PV system is located on the Bui reservoir

1MWp floating Solar PV system constructed

West Africa gets maiden hydro-solar system

Bui Power constructs phase one of hydro-solar system

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that government has completed the first phase for one of the largest hydro-solar systems in West Africa.

The president in a tweet on Tuesday, January 11, affirmed that his administration remains committed to making key investments in renewable energy for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

“The Government of President Akufo-Addo has completed the first phase of West Africa’s maiden and biggest hydro-solar system,” an infographic contained in a tweet by the President said.

The construction of the hydro-solar system was undertaken by the Bui Power Authority.

It is made of a 1MWp of a proposed 5MWp floating Solar PV system located on the Bui reservoir.

