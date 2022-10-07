Petroleum taxes: Petrosol paid GH¢475.9 million to GRA in 6 years

Business News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: SPONSORED

A reconciliation audit has established that Petrosol Ghana Limited has collected and paid GH¢475.9 million (GH¢475,929,697.52) to the state as petroleum taxes in six years.



The amount tallies with the quantity of petroleum products lifted by Petrosol between January 2015 and July 2020.



The audit was carried out by the Revenue Assurance, Compliance and Enforcement Committee at the Ministry Of Finance and Economic Planning (MoFEP), in collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMCs) to confirm the petroleum taxes paid by Petrosol.



A letter dated August 1, 2022 and signed by Rev. Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner General of GRA congratulated Petrosol and urged the company to continue in this same vein as a model corporate citizen.



The primary purpose of a tax audit is to give the GRA reasonable assurance that the tax returns are accurate and complete, and that the correct amount of taxes have been declared and paid.



Petrosol, a leading privately-owned Ghanaian Oil Marketing Company (OMC) received triple certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).



The certificates include ISO 9001:2015–Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001:201–Environmental Management System, and ISO 45001:2018–Occupational Health and Safety Management.



Prior to receiving the triple certification, its internal systems and processes for procuring, storing, distributing and marketing fuel and lubricants were subjected to international audit by TUV HESSEN on behalf of ISO.



Since 2014, Petrosol Ghana Ltd has made excellence its hallmark.



