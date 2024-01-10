Petroleum Workers’ Union requests removal of three board members of TOR

Business News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The General Transport, Petroleum, Chemical, and Workers’ Union of the Trades Union Congress has demanded that three members namely: David Tandoh Adomako, Leon Apenteng, and Edith Sapara-Grant, be removed as board members of the Tema Oil Refinery.



Their demands, according to a ciinewsroom.com report, stem from the fact that they believe these three have been compromised in the lease agreement between the Tema Oil Refinery and Torentco Asset Management Limited, now Tema Energy and Processing Limited.



The National Chairman of the Union, Bernard Owusu, reiterated the union’s position concerning the ongoing lease.



He said: “We call on the president to suggest the abrogation and termination of any ongoing discussions, intentions, agreements, or arrangements involving DC-Vitol/Baybridge Asset Management Limited (BAML)/Torentco Asset Management Limited (TAML) or TEPL or any person associated with these entities because they have demonstrated their inability to partner with TOR.”



“For the gross demonstration of incompetence, by colluding and condoning a conflict of interest and chasing after a nonexistent ghost in the shadow of a credible partner for almost 2 years, we plead that Mr. Leon Kendon Apenteng, Mrs. Edith Sapara Grant, and Mr. David Adomako be removed from the TOR’s Board for the lack of objectivity in the search for a credible partner for TOR,” he was quoted by citinewsroom.com.



The Union, therefore, called on the president to ensure that the refinery is revived as soon as possible.



“We are by this statement calling on the president to immediately put measures in place to get TOR to get back to refining crude again and bring relief to Ghanaians,” he said.



SSD/NOQ



Watch a recap of business stories below::







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel