Petrol prices may hit GH¢11 per litre soon – COPEC

Business News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers-Ghana (COPEC) has projected that the price of petrol could hit GH¢11 per liter in the second week of June.



Executive Director for COPEC, Duncan Amoah in a CitiNews interview has advised consumers to get ready to pay more for petrol if things remain the way they are currently.



He noted that prices of Diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) may likely reduce by 40 pesewas per litre and 17 pesewas per kilogram, respectively.



“Petrol will go up to almost GH¢11 for this window, while LPG will decline by as much as 17 pesewas or some 1.61 percent for the first window.”



Duncan Amoah however added his voice to calls for the operationalization of TOR to help reduce the rapid increase in fuel prices.



“Getting TOR to work will also forestall some of the challenges we anticipate in the days and months ahead. We impress on authorities to ensure institutions like BOST are not neglected.”



Meanwhile, energy analyst with the African Institute for Energy Policy and Security, Alhaji Fawan Issah Iddi wants government to “temporarily intervene in retail fuel prices to deregulate gasoline prices.”