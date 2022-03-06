You are here: HomeBusiness2022 03 06Article 1484429

Business News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Disclaimer

Source: classfmonline.com

Peter Amewu, Ghana Railway Authority embark on test run of Accra-Tema line

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

A photo of a Ghanaian train A photo of a Ghanaian train

A technical committee from the Ministry of Railway Development (MoRD) and the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) have embarked on a joint test run between Accra and Tema.

The test run was to ascertain the readiness of the railway line to resume passenger services.

Some minor issues were detected by the certification team and are currently being addressed by the engineers.

The team will also run a weekly test run for a month after which the railway lines will be fully operational.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment