Percentage increase is in energy consumption only – ECG on tariff increment

The Electricity Company of Ghana has stated that effective September 1, 2022, the PURC-approved major tariff review will be implemented.



The Public Utilities and Regulatory Committee announced the new tariffs on August 15, 2022.



ECG stated that “It is important to note that the average percentage increase is in energy consumption only, therefore the addition of statutory levies and other fixed charges will increase the average percentage announced by the PURC."



According to ECG, this means that individual customers’ tariff percentage increase will depend on customer classification and consumption category.



Significantly, exclusive lifeline beneficiaries’ consumption has been pegged at 30kWh, according to the new bands for residential customers.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb on August 30, 2022, it said “ECG has catalogued all unit consumption and the expected cost in a “Reckoner” which clearly explains how the tariff is applied and billed.”



It added that it will be displayed in all districts and customer service centres nationwide to guide customers on their electricity purchases.



“ECG, by this statement, assures our customers and stakeholders of our commitment to ensuring a smooth implementation of the new tariff,” the statement noted.



