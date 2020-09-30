Press Releases of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Unilever Ghana

Pepsodent storms Accra Mall, AnC Mall, other high traffic zones to showcase its refreshed new pack

A skater showcasing his new pepsodent pack

The new Pepsodent pack captured the attention of a section of Ghanaians when a stunt team from Pepsodent showcased the new refreshed Pepsodent packs in life sized form. The stunt aimed at helping Ghanaians familiarize themselves with the refreshed Pepsodent pack.



The refreshed pack for its cavity fighter toothpaste features a red bold smile symbol beneath the name of the trusted oral care brand, Pepsodent, and maintains the same great formulation and offers full cavity protection.



The live size Pepsodent packs, including catchy hashtags #BrushDayandNight and #EverySmileMatters were showcased at the Accra Mall, AnC Mall, the East Legon Tunnel Intersection and Kawukudi traffic intersection.



Pepsodent is keen on providing Ghanaians with a toothpaste that fights cavities and believes that good oral health makes people confident and enhances their physical appearance.



Commenting on the refreshed pack and the stunts, Joel Boateng, Category Manager, Unilever Ghana, said “As Ghana’s favourite oral care brand, Pepsodent toothpaste will continue providing maximum cavity protection to help fight and avoid tooth decay caused by cavities, even faster”

Indeed, nothing should get in the way of smiling – especially not poor oral health.



As such, the need to brush twice a day with a toothpaste that fights against cavities, and works twice as hard in repairing tiny invisible holes even hours after brushing is key. And Pepsodent is that toothpaste for many Ghanaians.



During the stunt, a cross section of Ghanaians who received free tubes of the refreshed Pepsodent packs were thrilled by the company’s generosity and promised to brush day and night to maintain good oral health.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.