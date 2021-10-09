People in diaspora should make decisions rather than government - Investors lobby

Business News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

The diasporan community has lauded the government for being a listening one, now prepared more than ever to pay a listening ear to their concerns with regards to investing in Ghana.



Alex Dadey, a member of the Governing Board of the Ghana Investment Promotion Center, explained that the current government initiated a number of summits through which it started paying attention to the investment concerns of the community living outside of the country.



“In terms of the diaspora, the opportunities are huge. We normally concentrate on just the leaders here – the government, telling the diasporans what to do but government in the last or three years started engaging and I think that I wouldn’t say two but four years, I was instrumental in initiating the Diasporan Homecoming Summit, where government started listening,” he said.



Alex Dadey, who is also the Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, made this known when he spoke at the Diaspora Investment Meeting London 2021 organized by the GIPC.



He explained that with this move, many more people have moved into the country to invest.



The virtual event, monitored by GhanaWeb, brought together a number of potential investors as well businesses looking for networks and newer areas of doing business.





Alex Dadey however said that he hopes that government will continue to allow people living in the diaspora to make decisions concerning their investments in the country, rather than the reverse.



“So, now we can see that the government is moving to the diasporans to find out what they want to do. I am always of the view that the decision should be made by the diasporans, rather than the government telling the diasporans what is available,” he said.



And to the diasporan community, he said that “Yes, I can point you into certain areas but you’d have to have the passion, you’d have to have the vision to invest in the country so I’ll encourage all of you, those of you who want to invest, it is a good terrain, the opportunities are there, the challenges we’ll always overcome, and some of us are here to guide you and help you navigate the terrain.”



The Diaspora Investment Meeting seeks to create an environment that offers the opportunity for all potential and interested investors to pose the right questions and form the necessary networks going forward.



The event was done in partnership with the Ghana High Commission, and the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce.