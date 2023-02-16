Pensioners who didn't tender old bonds for new ones exempted from DDEP – Ofori-Atta

Business News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Government through the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has confirmed that all pensioners who failed to sign onto the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) have now been exempted.



Speaking on the floor of the parliament to brief lawmakers on the progress of the programme, Ken Ofori-Atta said pensioner bondholders now have nothing to worry about concerning their investments.



He added that their coupons and principal payments will however be honoured by government per the maturity period.



The Finance Minister further told lawmakers that a written document has been sent to Pensioner Bondholders informing them of the exemption from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.



“Government remains committed to the wellbeing of our senior citizens. It has caused me great distress that a number of them have picketed at the premises of the Finance Ministry since Monday, I have said that government will honour their coupons…all pensioners who didn’t participate in the debt exchange are exempted,” he told lawmakers in parliament on February 16, 2023.



For the past eight days, pensioner bondholders have been picketing the Ministry of Finance to register their demand for a total exemption from the debt restructuring exercise.



The demand however received a boost when the immediate-past Chief Justice of Ghana, Sophia Akuffo joined her colleague pensioners demanding total exemption from the DDEP.



