Pensioner bondholders call off picketing at Finance Ministry; to engage Kufuor, Mahama

The Pensioner Bondholder Forum has called off its intended picketing at the Ministry of Finance on Monday.



The group wants the government to exempt all pensioners holding Government Bonds from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme on the same basis used for the exemption of Pension Funds from the programme.



The intended picketing was to press home its demand. However, it has decided to engage former Presidents, John Kufour and John Mahama to support its course.



“We have however begun the process of engagements with Former President John Agyekum Kufuor and Former President John Dramani Mahama to seek their sympathy, support and intervention for our cause. As a result of these engagements, we have cancelled our intended convergence at the premises of the Ministry of Finance on Monday 23rd of January 2023, and informed the Police accordingly,” it said in a statement issued on Saturday.



Pensioner Bondholder Forum is a forum for the protection of pensioner investments and serves as the mouthpiece of all retirees across the country who have invested in Government Bonds.



Should the need arise later for us to converge at the premises of the Ministry, we shall notify the Police and inform the press.