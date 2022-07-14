Pension benefit does only not depend on how long you worked – SSNIT

Business News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

The Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, has stated that pension benefits are dependent on salaries and not only how long a worker has contributed to the Scheme.



According to him, enhanced salaries are the only determiner of a person’s pension benefit when they retire from active service.



“"Pensions depend on the salary, not only how long you have worked. Salaries translate into the pensions that are paid, and there is something wrong with earnings in this country", he stated.



Dr Ofori-Tenkorang, who was represented by Mr Joseph Poku, the Scheme’s Chief Actuary made this known in a stakeholder consultation forum in Ho, which was in collaboration with the Trades Union Congress (TUC), and said it was important to consolidate salaries and allowances to affect remittances.



He noted that the scheme is very generous and takes care of members for life adding that it does not default on payments.



“When you are put on pension, we pay you for life. SSNIT never defaulted on payments. SSNIT scheme is there to take care of you when you can no longer work”, he stated, noting how the Scheme’s survivors’ lump sum policy ensured “generous allocations to surviving members of contributor’s family.”



He further urged all who are not on the scheme to come on board stressing that the scheme is very good as it helps people to insure their future.



“The scheme is very good, it gives superior value to members’ contributions. What you put in is what you get”, he stated.



The Scheme currently has more than 1.7 million active contributors.



