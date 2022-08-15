Penalty on demurraged containers killing businesses – Chamber of Freight and Trade

Business News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

President of the Chamber of Freight and Trade, Dennis Sefa Amfo, has bemoaned how the penalty on demurrage containers has been killing businesses slowly which has become a burden on Ghanaian business operators.



According to Mr. Sefa Amfo, many containers are taken over by the government and sold at a cheap cost to another person when the penalty is due, a situation he said mostly are caused by the financial inability of the importer yet the government will not sell it cheaper to the business owners.



This he says is seriously affecting the business community in Ghana.



Speaking on the “Ghana Kasa” morning show on Kasapa FM and Agoo TV Monday, Mr. Sefa Amfo lamented that the high cost of import duty on goods and services in this current economic situation is dire, hence his call for a reduction in the penalty of demurrage goods.



He added that the corruption allegation at the port is untrue explaining that it has been a perception of the people that businessmen are corrupt and therefore, many accept any statements that come against importers and exporters at the ports.