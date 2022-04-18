Penalty for late filing of annual returns to be increased to GHȼ500 effective June 30 – Registrar General

Business News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Business names can be renewed on ghana.gov, RGD



Yearly cost of filing annual returns is GHȼ50



Partnerships and Sole Proprietorships to renew their businesses at a cost of GH¢50 and GH¢25 per year



The Registrar-General’s Department (RGD) has announced that the penalty for late filing of annual returns for company entities will be increased from GHȼ450.00 to GHȼ500.00 effective 30th June 2022.



In a statement signed by the Registrar General, Jemima Oware, it noted that the “increment would apply to all Companies entities namely, Public/Private Companies Limited by Shares, Public/Private Companies Limited by Guarantee (Churches, Schools, Unions, Associations, Clubs etc.) and Private Unlimited Companies.”



According to the statement, these companies are to file their Financial Statement together with their Annual Returns at a cost of GHȼ50.00 per year.



However, external Companies are to submit their Accounts to the Department at a cost of $600.00 per year or in default pay a penalty of $750.00 in addition to fees for all defaulted years.



Partnerships and Sole Proprietorships are to renew their businesses at a cost of GH¢50 and GH¢25 per year respectively.



Business owners are also entreated to renew their business names electronically on Ghana.gov payment platform.



Sole Proprietorship owners can electronically renew their Business Names by dialing the shortcode *222#, select RGD and follow the prompt to make payment of renewal using the Ghana.Gov payment platform.



Companies are required to file their Beneficial Ownership information at a cost of GH¢60.00 per Company before filing their Company’s Annual Returns or Amendments.



In compliance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2019(Act 992), the Company secretary is to submit a special resolution for a change of their Company Name by the addition of the appropriate suffix to the end of their Company’s Name by end of the year.



‘All Companies who have not as yet adopted a new constitution in place of their Company’s Regulations are being reminded to do so before the end of the year, 31st December, 2022,” the statement said.



The Department continues to entreat all clients to desist from using agents and intermediaries when transacting business with it.



“Kindly note that the Department does not have or operate a ‘Momo’ account nor does it have a unit tasked to ‘cancel’ defaulted Companies. Please be advised to make payment on all transactions to our in-house Fidelity Bank and interact solely with staff who bear name tags when transacting business on our premises,” it further noted.