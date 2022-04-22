Peasant farmers supply about 7,000 tonnes of sorghum to GGB

Business News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: GNA

The Akuafo Nketewa Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG), has since 2019 supplied about 7,000 tonnes of sorghum to the Guinness Ghana Breweries (GGB) Company.



The company supplied 3,400 tonnes between 2019 and 2020, 2,500 tonnes in 2021 and had supplied 1,000 tonnes to Guinness as at the end of March this year.



Dr. Charles Nyaaba, the Chief Executive Officer of PFAG, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said the Akuafo Nketewa project started in 2018 with the primary aim to upscale farming businesses in the country.



The company then discussed with Guinness Ghana Breweries to purchase sorghum from the farmers under a contract to meet the quality standard required for the purposes of brewing beer and other beverages.



According to Dr. Nyaaba, before each crop season starts, Akuafo Nketewa supports the farmers with seeds, fertilizers and training to be able to meet the brewery criteria.



This had since 2019 led to increase of incomes of farmers, created ready markets and also helped Guinness Ghana Breweries to source raw materials locally.



Dr. Nyaaba said the Association was working to encourage the farmers to embrace farming as a business.



“The Association now wants to ensure that if a farmer is producing an acre of land, it should be able to give the person food and cash to cater for the family as well.



He said Akuafo Nketewa ensures that farmers have access to inputs such as agrochemicals, mechanization services, post-harvest management, seeds and fertilizers among others.



He said the company had procured tractors for ploughing to address issues of mechanization services and engaged YARA Ghana Limited to supply them with fertilizers.



Dr Nyaaba said in the area of access to markets for produce such as sorghum and others, the company had identified some targeted manufacturing companies to source these products directly from these peasant farmers.