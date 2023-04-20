Payments of debts owed ECG encouraging – Energy Minister

Business News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has described as encouraging measures put in place by the electricity distributor, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to retrieve its unpaid debts.



According to him, the exercise has culminated in payments to the ECG; some in the offing and others completed.



“The viability of the electricity distributor, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) remains critical in our quest at ensuring a robust energy sector for our country.



It is for this reason that earlier today, I led the ECG revenue mobilization taskforce to some companies indebted to the company for non-payment of electricity bills.



This exercise was to send a clear signal that the operation being carried out by the ECG for some time now, has ministerial support, because as a country we cannot continue to countenance the attitude of non-payment of bills, among other illegalities and expect optimal service delivery.



I made the point that the financial capacity of the generator, transmitter and distributor is very much anchored on prompt payment of bills, especially as we work to clamp down on all forms of losses and intra-sector debts.



These 3 segments of the power value chain, I reminded them, are symbiotically dependent on each other,” he disclosed after visiting the power distributor on Wednesday.