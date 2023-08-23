Payment of bonds confirms govt's commitment to success - Deputy Finance Minister

Business News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah, has said the payment of the first coupons under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) confirms government's commitment to the success of the programme.



He further said the act carried out by government cements the credibility of the domestic debt operations undertaken by government.



Speaking on Citi FM's Eyewitness News on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the deputy minister said the payment of the bonds will boost investor confidence.



John Kumah said, “This is a confirmation of the government’s commitment to the continued success and credibility of the domestic debt operations that the government undertook in the early part of the year.”



“It is a good thing, and it assures the market of confidence and the government will continue to keep to its obligations as far as the debt operations and restructuring is concerned,” he added.



The Deputy Minister of Finance assured Ghanaians, especially bondholders of government's commitment to honour its obligations by paying them their due once all coupons are matured.



On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the Ministry of Finance announced that the first matured coupons of bonds issued under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) were ready to be disbursed.



This was announced by the ministry on the micro-blogging site - Twitter, now X.



