Paying taxes is necessary to address Ghana’s challenges – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

Akufo-Addo speaks at the Summit of the Africa Finance Cooperation



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged Ghanaians to rise up to the challenges of assisting in the development of the country.



According to him, the average Ghanaian has to be prepared make more sacrifices in order for the country to achieve its requisite socio-economic development.



Speaking at the Summit of the Africa Finance Cooperation in Abuja, Nigeria, President Akufo-Addo described the “paying of taxes” as a sacrifice necessary to address Ghana’s challenges.



“All of these are the sacrifices that are required for us to make it, and we have to be prepared to do so.” So let us understand that we have to rise to the challenge and do it for ourselves,” President Akufo-Addo said.



He further implored citizens to take up these challenges and stressed that Ghana can only be developed by Ghanaians.



This would not be the first time the President has argued about the rationale behind paying taxes to boost national development.



While addressing labour force at this year's May Day celebrations in Accra, President Akufo-Addo admitted to the current economic challenges in the country and defended calls for the removal of petroleum taxes.



He explained the country risks losing GH¢4 billion in revenue should the tax be scrapped, which will in turn place government in a tighter economic situation.



Meanwhile, to fill revenue gaps and address generation constraints, government has commenced the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy on selected electronic transactions.



Government earlier set a GH¢7 billion target for the levy but that figure had to be revised downwards to GH¢4 billion due to an impasse over the tax policy in Parliament.