Pay your taxes – Otumfuo tells Ghanaians

Business News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has urged Ghanaians to pay their taxes



He said, it is the only way govt can use for development



He made this known at the launch of the commemorative gold coin



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has urged Ghanaians to pay their taxes because that is the only what the government can use in development.



Speaking at the launch of the 24-carat commemorative gold coin at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, the Asantehene indicated that, taxes are the only way the central government can raise resources and there are no less painful taxes than the other.



He noted that, looking at the political history of Ghana, the two main political parties, thus, NPP and NDC, have been ruling the country for some time now and if we are being honest, we would note that there is no perfect government insofar as different point of views prevail.



“And if we are honest, we would also agree that no people in the whole wide world love paying taxes and yet there is no other way conceived by the human mind, the government can raise resources to provide for our needs rather than raising taxes.



“And I do not know of any form of taxes which is less painful than others. So, the government will raise such taxes if they found it necessary to meet our needs and if we are good citizens, we have to pay our taxes,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said.







About the commemorative gold coin



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Sunday, December 12, 2021, launched the 24-carat commemorative gold coins as part of celebrating 22 years of his contribution to the peace, stability and development of Ghana.



The launch was under the authorization of the Central Bank, the Bank of Ghana, for Gold Coast Refinery Limited to mint the commemorative gold coins to celebrate the Asantehene.



This is the first time in the history of this country that non-circulating commemorative coins meant to celebrate and honour people, places, events and institutions are being issued.



The commemorative gold coin was issued at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Sunday marked the last celebration of the Akwasidae festival. The auction of the gold coins will be used to establish a multi-purpose Cultural Resource Centre in Kumasi to promote activities related to traditional and customary conflict resolution in the country.



Key features of the commemorative gold coins



The coins are of 99.99 per cent assay at 24-carat fine gold, with a diameter of 37mm and weight of 31.104 grammes each. It is described by the organizers as the ‘treasured collectors articles’.



“The face of the gold coins bears the image of the Asantehene, with the Adinkra symbols ‘Bi Nka Bi’ and ‘Mpatapo’, which symbolise peace, harmony and reconciliation.



“The reverse bears an image of the Golden Stool (Sika Dwa),” a statement from the organisers said.