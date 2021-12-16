Pay your electricity bills, rampaging Krobo youth told

Business News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

A group calling itself Krobo Youth Coalition (KYC) has called on the youth of Krobo in the Eastern Region to pay their electricity bills and stop fighting the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) so that the area can have uninterrupted power supply in both Yilo and Manya Krobo.



According to the group, it is the responsibility of all customers to pay their bills and any debt owed ECG.



“Go to ECG and remain calm while you settle your bills”, the coalition told the teeming youth in the area.



A member of the coalition made this appeal after the management of ECG restored power to the Krobo areas a few days ago.



The area was plunged into darkness for about a week immediately after ECG relocated its Somanya office to Juapong in the Eastern Region for the safety of its staff and equipment.



Prior to the relocation, there had been recurrent demonstrations by a youth group known as United Krobo Foundation against ECG over huge electricity bills.



The group, at a point, demanded that the utility provider vacate the Krobo area.



Speaking on Accra100.5FM’s mid-day news on Wednesday, 15 December 2021, however, Mr Frederick Narh Okley appealed to his colleagues to put the past behind them and honour their part of the bargain by paying their bills.



He reminded the United Krobo Foundation that anything belonging to ECG is a state property, thus, vandalizing such installations will put them in trouble.



“So, there is the need for each and everybody to ensure officers of ECG go about their duties in the area peacefully”, he said.



He further commended the Inspector-General of Police and the management of ECG for the steps they have taken to ensure power is restored.