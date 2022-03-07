Pay your basic rates - Budget analyst to Ghanaians

Business News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: GNA

Noble Atsu Ahadzie, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly’s Budget Analyst, has called on Ghanaians to pay their basic rates to empower the assemblies to undertake more development projects.



He explained that the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) needed to raise enough revenue to be able to execute more projects and the elementary sources of revenue generation are the property and other rates.



Mr Ahadzie said this at a Town Hall meeting organized by the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly attended by residents from Kakasunanka, Sebrepor, Nmlitsakpo, Bethlehem, and Gbetsile Zonal Council.



The Municipal Budget Analyst said the MMDAs were legally mandated to collect various rates from the citizens for development, saying that residents were required to pay annual basic rates.



According to him, section 146 of the Local Governance Act 936 (2016) required that the MMDAs, as part of its measures to generate revenue internally, are mandated to charge the residents within their operational areas to pay their various rates.



Mr Ahadzie said the MMDAs could not rely only on funds from the central government for every developmental project, adding that 60 per cent of the Assemblies’ annual revenue was from the Internally Generated Funds (IGF).



The Budget Analyst said the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly had valued all properties within its jurisdiction and encouraged the residents to pay the required rates.