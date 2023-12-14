Pay our arrears – Publishers to government

Business News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Publishers Association has urgently reached out to the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, urging the immediate settlement of the outstanding 80 per cent owed to its members.



This amount pertains to the cost of books that were procured for public primary schools across the country, with the aim of mitigating further financial obligations for the publishers.



Reports indicate that, despite an initial payment of 20 percent made in August 2023, the Ministry has yet to fulfill the remaining 80 percent of the total amount owed.



This delay has prompted concerns within the publishing community, emphasizing the need for a swift resolution to prevent any adverse consequences on their financial well-being.



During the 47th Annual General Meeting held in Accra today, Thursday, December 14, 2023, Mr. Asare Konadu Yamoah, the President of the association, highlighted the association's commitment to engaging in constructive dialogue.



The publishers expressed their willingness to participate in any stakeholder engagements that could contribute to the growth and development of the publishing industry in Ghana.



