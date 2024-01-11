Pay energy sector debt to keep our lights on – Joyce Bawah tells government

Business News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

An aide to the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has urged the government to look for money and pay energy sector debts to keep the lights on.



She says what the country is currently experiencing is a financial issue, and therefore the government should ensure that it is addressed.



To her, the president of Ghana’s comments on the development and its linkage to his predecessor were loose and unnecessary.



Mrs. Mogtari made this known in a post she shared via her X.



“… we will leave #Dumsor …. Surely Nana Addo/Bawumia are currently holding the switch to the power generation plant and switching them off at our expense! Such a shame really to have a president speaking so loosely about a development that had absolutely nothing to do with his predecessor…. Well now we have excess power so please buy the diesel or better yet pay off the energy sector debts and keep our lights on!”.



