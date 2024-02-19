Pay contractors - Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry appeals to government

Business News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry has appealed to the government to, as a matter of urgency, pay its members to save the sector.



CEO of the Chamber, Emmanuel Cherry, said its members are accumulating debts with banks and are at risk of shutting down.



He emphasised that the sector is a major employer, thus paying members promptly will go a long way towards partially addressing the unemployment situation in the country.



Mr. Cherry made the comments on the sidelines of a graduation ceremony in Accra.