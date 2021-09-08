Paul Adom-Otchere gets top government position

Business News of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace broadcaster, Paul Adom-Otchere has been appointed Board Chair of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



A copy of the appointment letter which was signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare was dated August 30, 2021 and addressed to the Ministry of Transport.



Adom Otchere comes to the role after previously serving as a board member of the National Communications Authority from 2017 until his recent appointment.



President Akufo-Addo per the letter has also appointed others members of the GACL Board.



They are Teye Adjirackor, Kwabena Mantey Jectey Nyarko and Philomena Sam.



Others are the current manager of the GACL, Yaw Kwakwa, Kofi Nunoo, a representative from the Ministry of Transport and Grp. Captain. Gervase Wienaa who is also a representative from the Ghana Air Force.



Read the letter below:







Here is Paul Adom-Otchere’s profile as first shared by Citi Business News



Mr. Paul Adom-Otchere is a seasoned journalist in Ghana.



He has worked in both TV and radio over the last 20 years covering all major events in Ghana as well as events that occur abroad but related to Ghana. He has had a stint with the BBC covering the UK election in 2001 for the African Service.



Paul trained as a lawyer but with separate backgrounds in Political Science and Classics. He studied at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) from 2006 to 2008, undertaking courses in development economics and leading to the award of an MSc.



Paul wrote on security sector governance as it applied to Ghana and Ivory Coast in partial fulfilment of his degree. Paul has led an advocacy forum on Spectrum Allocation in Ghana under the Ghana ICT chamber.



Mr. Adom-Otchere was adjudged the Best News Reporter by the Ghana Journalists Association in 2001.



He also received an Honorary award for Contribution to the Growth of Independent Media in Ghana in 2012.



“Good Evening Ghana”, a TV current affairs show he produces and hosts, was adjudged both TV Programme of the Year and Current Affairs Programme of the Year at the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana awards in 2005.