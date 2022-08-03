Passport Office poised to probe alleged corruption – Louis Obeng

Business News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Director of Passports at the Passport Office, Loius Obeng, has stated that his outfit is poised to probe reports of the charging of illegal fees required for the acquisition of passports.



There have been some reports of charges between GH¢400 and GH¢700 being demanded from persons who want to fast-track their passport acquisition processes despite the payment of premium charges online.



The Director in a CitiNews engagement said his outfit “is prepared to listen to those people and then investigate.”



He also laments the activities of middlemen whiles noting that they are unauthorized by the passport office.



“For far too long, there are a number of people who go round taking money from people… We realized that these people don’t work at the passport office.”



Obeng however wants Ghanaians to be forthcoming with reports of illegal charges, adding that despite the delays being faced by the office, there has been no shortage of passport booklets.



“When you insist that these applicants tell you whether his or her money has been taken, the person will deny,” adding that “it doesn’t mean there is a shortage of booklets”.



SSD/FNOQ