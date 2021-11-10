Parts of the country to experience power outages - GRIDCo

Business News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

• A communication mast has collapsed on a transmission line near Bogoso



• According to GRIDCo, the mast fell on its 330kV Aboadze–Kumasi Transmission Line on Tuesday, November 9, 2021



• This will lead to a load shedding of power in the country



The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has announced that some parts of the country may experience power outages, popularly known as 'dumsor'.



In a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb, it explained that the power outages to be witnessed is due to the falling of a communication mast on the 330kV Aboadze-Kumasi transmission line, resulting in the collapse of two adjacent towers.



It furthered that GRIDCo is working tirelessly to replace the fallen towers as soon as possible to resolve the power crisis issue.



“At 15:40 GMT on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, a communication mast collapsed and fell on the 330kV Aboadze-Kumasi transmission line, resulting in the collapse of two adjacent towers. The incident happened near Bogoso in the Western region."



"This has affected the national power system and may result in some load management,” part of the statement read.



It added, “GRIDCo is committed to maintaining a stable network for reliable and efficient power delivery. We apologize for any inconvenience caused."



This statement comes after a blackout on Monday, November 8, 2021.



GRIDCo in a press statement attributed the cause of the widespread power outage to a significant disturbance in its power systems.







